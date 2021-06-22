U of Illinois requiring vaccination for on-campus students

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois is requiring students attending classes in person this fall to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

University President Tim Killeen says in an email that the requirement for its campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Springfield and Chicago is consistent with the school’s own modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants.

Students who can’t be vaccinated because of their health or other reasons must follow each campus’ COVID-19 protocols. Those who are studying remotely aren’t required to conform to vaccination requirements.

Killeen says vaccination guidelines for faculty and staff are still being developed.

