What’s the good news, Quad Cities?
Sean Leary is here in-studio to tell us the good news happening in the Quad Cities this month. As always, the Quad Cities has a lot more going on than we all are aware of!
Here are a few topics Sean and Paula discuss:
- The Quad Cities Arts Metro Youth Apprenticeship Program has kicked off
- Royal Neighbors CEO, Cynthia Tidwell, Receives Prestigious Honor
- Esmeraldo Portillo becomes youngest Latina Alum in WIU History
- Davenport Schools offering free meals to kids this summer
- Rock Island Schools offering free meals to kids this summer
- Quad Cities’ Beck and Woods get their summer release date for new ‘65′ film
- John Deere donates $1.7 Million to area food banks
- Two Quad-Cities properties earn historical honors
- New training series that promotes racial healing
Sean Leary // Read more on: quadcities.com
