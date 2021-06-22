What’s the good news, Quad Cities?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sean Leary is here in-studio to tell us the good news happening in the Quad Cities this month. As always, the Quad Cities has a lot more going on than we all are aware of!

Here are a few topics Sean and Paula discuss:

- The Quad Cities Arts Metro Youth Apprenticeship Program has kicked off

- Royal Neighbors CEO, Cynthia Tidwell, Receives Prestigious Honor

- Esmeraldo Portillo becomes youngest Latina Alum in WIU History

- Davenport Schools offering free meals to kids this summer

- Rock Island Schools offering free meals to kids this summer

- Quad Cities’ Beck and Woods get their summer release date for new ‘65′ film

- John Deere donates $1.7 Million to area food banks

- Two Quad-Cities properties earn historical honors

- New training series that promotes racial healing

Sean Leary // Read more on: quadcities.com

