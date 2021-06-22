Advertisement

What’s the good news, Quad Cities?

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sean Leary is here in-studio to tell us the good news happening in the Quad Cities this month. As always, the Quad Cities has a lot more going on than we all are aware of!

Here are a few topics Sean and Paula discuss:

- The Quad Cities Arts Metro Youth Apprenticeship Program has kicked off

- Royal Neighbors CEO, Cynthia Tidwell, Receives Prestigious Honor

- Esmeraldo Portillo becomes youngest Latina Alum in WIU History

- Davenport Schools offering free meals to kids this summer

- Rock Island Schools offering free meals to kids this summer

- Quad Cities’ Beck and Woods get their summer release date for new ‘65′ film

- John Deere donates $1.7 Million to area food banks

- Two Quad-Cities properties earn historical honors

- New training series that promotes racial healing

Sean Leary // Read more on: quadcities.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf
Ronald W. Nicodemus
Man given suspended sentence, probation for crashing vehicle into Davenport car dealership
Kerrie M. Chapman, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail just after 10 a.m. on charges of...
Woman given deferred judgment in knife incident outside Bettendorf elementary school
Kelly Jo Michael
Iowa woman sentenced for hitting teen, leaving him to die
Deputies were told that 26-year-old Michael Vincent Jagerson Jr., of Burlington, had walked up...
Deputies: Burlington man arrested after headbutting victim

Latest News

Officials on Tuesday morning announced for the first time in 466 days, there are no patients in...
Genesis Health System reports no positive patients in the hospital; a first since March 2020
Sean Leary joins us in-studio to tell us what the good news is in the Quad Cities.
Sean Leary - What's good?
Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Officials identify Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon
Stacey joins us from @PureHairStudio to fill us in on the before, during, and after care for...
Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge gives us sunless tanning insiders