Which hot tools are still trendy?

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stacey demos different hot tools on mannequin heads giving different tips and trendy ways to use hot tools on your hair. What works and what doesn’t in 2021? Crimpers are back, but being used in a different way than they have been used in the past.

The four tools she uses to demonstrate are:

- Brush Blow-dryer

- 3 Barrel Waver

- Flat Iron Crimper

- Curling Iron that sucks in hair

Using these tools can add diversity and dimension to your hair when using them correctly and efficiently. Follow along as Stacey shows how to use these unique tools!

Pure Hair + Beauty Lounge // 5619 Utica Ridge Rd Suite 200, Davenport, IA 52807 // https://purebeautyloungeqc.com/

