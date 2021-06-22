Woman charged in Davenport crash that left man dead, two children injured

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline woman was arrested Monday in connection with a crash that left one person dead and two children seriously injured in September.

Jasmin Armaria Matthews, 26, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count of homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; two counts of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; and operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor.

She was also cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way highway, no insurance, and no child restraint devices.

Matthews is expected to appear in Scott County Court Tuesday morning via video arraignment.

According to arrest affidavits and a search warrant affidavit:

At 11:50 p.m. Sept. 7, Davenport police responded to East River Drive near Forest Road for a head-on crash.

Officers learned Matthews, driving a 2008 Saturn Aura, had crossed the dividing centerline of the roadway and struck an oncoming GMC pickup truck that was westbound on River Drive. The driver of the GMC was uninjured.

A man and two children were in Matthews’ car at the time of the crash. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One child, who was younger than 1, suffered a skull fracture. A toddler, who was younger than 3, suffered multiple rib fractures, splenic laceration, and a pulmonary contusion.

There were no child restraint devices in the vehicle or near the site of the crash.

There was an open container of alcohol in the car and a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

Matthews had a slight odor of alcohol on her breath as she spoke with officers. She also had pinpoint pupils and was sluggish in her responses.

She admitted to drinking three Twisted Tea alcoholic beverages around 7 p.m. that night and smoked marijuana sometime between 4 and 5 p.m., according to the affidavits.

