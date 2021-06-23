Anonymous donor pays toward 26 student account balances at Augustana College

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some surprise financial relief for 26 students at Augustana College. An anonymous donor paid toward of their tuition, room and board totaling $142,000. For many of the students, the gift fully covers their remaining balance. The students learned of the gift on June 22 via email.

“Often those who give to Augustana have been the beneficiaries of past generosity and give today as a way of giving back so that others may benefit,” said W. Kent Barnds, Augustana Executive Vice President for External Relations.

This is not the first time donors have asked to give to students. Augustana’s Close the Gap Award was developed by a donor, and it has assisted 900 high-achieving, high-need students since its launch in 2014.

