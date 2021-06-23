Bix at 6 race route altered this year due to emergency street repairs

(KWQC) - Due to emergency street repairs and closures, officials with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race announced the Iowa American Water Bix @ 6 route will be altered.

The race, which will take place on Thursday, June 24, will have runners starting at the normal start line at 4th and LeClaire Streets. Officials say the route will then turn north on Perry Street instead of on Pershing Avenue. Runners will stay on Perry Street and turn right/east on Kirkwood Boulevard, which is part of the regular Bix @ 6 course.

Officials announced the second change is that runners will turn around at Jersey Ridge Road, instead of going up through McCullen Heights, and will return the direction they came from.

The total mileage for this week’s Bix @ 6 is 5.2 miles.

The Brady Street Sprints time trials will happen at 7 p.m. at 5th and Perry streets, with the top two finishers for each category winning a Running Wild gift card.

The two remaining Iowa American Water Bix @ 6 training runs will take place on July 1 and July 8.

The training run will begin at 6 p.m. and is free to all registered participants.

Officials with the Quad-CIty Times Bix 7 announced something new this year for registered participants. Those registered can warm up at the Bittner YMCA.

“Join your Bix Buddies on the beautiful River Deck of the new Bittner YMCA overlooking the start/finish line of the Iowa American Water Bix @ 6 training run,” officials said in a release. “5-5:45 pm, for registered runners & walkers of the Bix 7, Quick Bix and Jr Bix.”

You can find more information at this link.

The 47th Quad-City Times Bix 7 race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. Online registration is open and can be found at this link.

