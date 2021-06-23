Advertisement

Breezy & Warmer This Afternoon

Strong Storms & Heavy Rain Possible Thursday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Clouds will be clearing out of the region this afternoon, providing us with some warm sunshine along with breezy southerly winds. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Showers and thunderstorms return to the weather picture Thursday and Friday, with strong to severe storms, and periods of moderate to heavy rain possible. Some locations *could* see in excess of 3″ of precipitation. Rain chances will continue heading into the weekend, with highs in the in the 70′s and low 80′s.

TODAY: Gradual clearing, breezy and warm. High: 83°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms toward morning. Low: 66°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms possibly strong to severe.High: 84°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

