From Bump to Babe! Dietitian Katie has all your essentials

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

During the month of July, Hy-Vee dietitians are offering nutrition tours and classes focused on fertility, prenatal nutrition, and baby-led weaning, covering the spectrum from bump to babe! Katie touches on Prenatal Nutrition Tips with Paula including three top picks.

1. Fruits and Vegetables - recommended at least 5 servings combined of fruits and vegetables daily (Examples: Dark leafy greens, California avocados)

2. Eggs - high quality source of protein (Examples: Egglife wraps)

3. Salmon and fatty fish - both contain DHA which is a type of fat that is important for babies’ brain and eye development (Examples: Fish oil, fish)

Prenatal and Postpartum Store Tour - Learn the basics of eating for all stages of pregnancy, including postpartum, as well as the best foods to build a healthy baby. COST: FREE

Fuel Your Fertility Store Tour - Learn the basics of eating for all stages of pregnancy, including postpartum, as well as the best foods to build a healthy baby. Cost: FREE

Baby’s 1st Foods Cooking Class - Hy-Vee dietitians address how to introduce your baby to foods and demonstrate both baby led weaning and puree recipes Cost: $10

Hyvee // Learn more

