Caregiver drive-thru giveaway Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Non-profit organizations in the Quad Cities want to get the word out on their services. Three agencies plan to hold a Caregiver Resource Drive-Through this Saturday, June 26. Milestones, along with Alternatives for the Older Adult and the Quad Cities Alzheimer’s Association plan to hold drive-thru events at two locations where caregivers can pick up a bag of resources from local service providers.

The bags contain information, resources and give-away items collected by the three agencies from over 40 local caregiver service providers.

Volunteers will be handing out bags from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Unity Point Health Bettendorf hospital and the Unity Point Health hospital in Moline.

According to the Family Caregiver Alliance, More than one in six Americans working full-time or part-time are assisting with the care of an elderly or disabled family member, relative, or friend.

For more information, please visit: https://www.milestonesaaa.org/caregiverdrivethrough

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.