Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on meth charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges.

Officials on Wednesday announced 42-year-old Lelen Lee Bonds, of Davenport, was sentenced to 270 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following his 22.5 year sentence in prison, he will need to serve 10 years of supervised release and immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. Officials announced during the time of the offense, he was on supervised release and was sentenced to a period of 36 months in prison to run consecutive to the 270-month sentence.

Bonds was involved in drug trafficking activities in the Quad Cities area starting in September of 2019 and officials say a vehicle identified in the investigation was found to be owned by Bonds.

Officers obtained a search warrant and installed a GPS tracker for the vehicle and noted it made a trip to the area of Burlington, which officials say is known to law enforcement as a “high drug trafficking area”.

Once Bonds returned to the Quad Cities, officials say he would distribute methamphetamine. Surveillance later showed more trips to the Burlington area as well as additional instances of suspected drug distribution.

On October 3, 2019, a search warrant was done on Bonds, his vehicle and the home he was associated with. Officials say they found over four ounces of ice methamphetamine.

On January 28, 2021, a jury found Bonds guilty of the charges brought against him.

