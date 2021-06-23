Davenport’s Meal Program available to any student under 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
Davenport Community Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to any student 18 & under, no matter what school you attend! This program began on June 21st and goes through August 6.
Coni Dobbels from the Davenport Community School District’s Food and Nutrition Services joins Paula with her daughter to go through what kids are receiving in these to-go meals!
Here is the list of sites available to pick-up these meals!
Fairmount Branch Library, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 12:40 - 1:05, 3000 N. Fairmount Street
Sr. Concetta Park, Lunch, 12:15 -12:35, 6th & Warren Street
Progressive Baptist Church, Breakfast, 8:30 - 8:50; Lunch, 11:40 - 12:00, 1302 E. 12th Street
Wood Intermediate, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 5701 N. Division Street
Sudlow Intermediate, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 3414 E. Locust Street
Smart Intermediate, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 1934 W. 5th Street
J.B. Young Community Center, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 1702 N. Main Street
Buffalo Elementary, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 1000 Jefferson, Buffalo, IA
YMCA Bittner, Breakfast, 8:30 - 8:50; Lunch, 11:40 - 12:00, 630 E. 4th Street
YMCA North, Lunch, 12:40 - 1:00, 624 W. 53rd Street
Buchanan Elementary, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 12:00 - 12:20, 4515 N. Fairmont
Central High School, Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 1120 Main Street
Hayes Elementary**, Breakfast, 7:20 - 8:00; Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 622 S. Concord
Jefferson Elementary**, Breakfast, 7:20 - 8:00; Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 1027 Marquette Street
Madison Elementary**, Breakfast, 7:20 - 8:00; Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 116 E. Locust Street
Trinity Lutheran, Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 1122 W. Central Park
Wilson Elementary, Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 2002 N. Clark Street
Davenport Community Schools // Facebook
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.