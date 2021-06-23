Advertisement

Davenport’s Meal Program available to any student under 18

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Davenport Community Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to any student 18 & under, no matter what school you attend! This program began on June 21st and goes through August 6.

Coni Dobbels from the Davenport Community School District’s Food and Nutrition Services joins Paula with her daughter to go through what kids are receiving in these to-go meals!

Here is the list of sites available to pick-up these meals!

Fairmount Branch Library, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 12:40 - 1:05, 3000 N. Fairmount Street

Sr. Concetta Park, Lunch, 12:15 -12:35, 6th & Warren Street

Progressive Baptist Church, Breakfast, 8:30 - 8:50; Lunch, 11:40 - 12:00, 1302 E. 12th Street

Wood Intermediate, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 5701 N. Division Street

Sudlow Intermediate, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 3414 E. Locust Street

Smart Intermediate, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 1934 W. 5th Street

J.B. Young Community Center, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 1702 N. Main Street

Buffalo Elementary, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 1000 Jefferson, Buffalo, IA

YMCA Bittner, Breakfast, 8:30 - 8:50; Lunch, 11:40 - 12:00, 630 E. 4th Street

YMCA North, Lunch, 12:40 - 1:00, 624 W. 53rd Street

Buchanan Elementary, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 12:00 - 12:20, 4515 N. Fairmont

Central High School, Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 1120 Main Street

Hayes Elementary**, Breakfast, 7:20 - 8:00; Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 622 S. Concord

Jefferson Elementary**, Breakfast, 7:20 - 8:00; Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 1027 Marquette Street

Madison Elementary**, Breakfast, 7:20 - 8:00; Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 116 E. Locust Street

Trinity Lutheran, Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 1122 W. Central Park

Wilson Elementary, Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 2002 N. Clark Street

Davenport Community Schools // Facebook

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmin Armaria Matthews, 26, of Moline.
Woman charged in Davenport crash that left man dead, two children injured
Police say the man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent incident that involved...
Village of Erie Police looking to identify person of interest
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
Zackary Michael Sherbeyn, 34, of Davenport.
Davenport man arrested following domestic incident on Gaines Street
bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf

Latest News

Free breakfast and lunch is available for any student under 18
Davenport Community School Meals for all
The area of 7th Avenue at 35th Street will be closed for an installation of a new water main...
Portion of 7th Ave. in Rock Island to be closed for new water main, roadway repairs
Crazy Real Estate market in Quad Cities
Unprecedented housing market stuns Quad Cities realtors: “I’ve never seen anything like it”
The Quad Cities International Airpot on Wednesday announced they have reached a pandemic-era...
Quad Cities International Airport welcomed nearly 43k passengers in May