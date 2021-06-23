Davenport’s Meal Program available to any student under 18

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Davenport Community Schools is offering free breakfast and lunch to any student 18 & under, no matter what school you attend! This program began on June 21st and goes through August 6.

Coni Dobbels from the Davenport Community School District’s Food and Nutrition Services joins Paula with her daughter to go through what kids are receiving in these to-go meals!

Here is the list of sites available to pick-up these meals!

Fairmount Branch Library, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 12:40 - 1:05, 3000 N. Fairmount Street

Sr. Concetta Park, Lunch, 12:15 -12:35, 6th & Warren Street

Progressive Baptist Church, Breakfast, 8:30 - 8:50; Lunch, 11:40 - 12:00, 1302 E. 12th Street

Wood Intermediate, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 5701 N. Division Street

Sudlow Intermediate, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 3414 E. Locust Street

Smart Intermediate, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 1934 W. 5th Street

J.B. Young Community Center, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 1702 N. Main Street

Buffalo Elementary, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 11:00 - 12:30, 1000 Jefferson, Buffalo, IA

YMCA Bittner, Breakfast, 8:30 - 8:50; Lunch, 11:40 - 12:00, 630 E. 4th Street

YMCA North, Lunch, 12:40 - 1:00, 624 W. 53rd Street

Buchanan Elementary, Breakfast and Lunch Bags, 12:00 - 12:20, 4515 N. Fairmont

Central High School, Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 1120 Main Street

Hayes Elementary**, Breakfast, 7:20 - 8:00; Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 622 S. Concord

Jefferson Elementary**, Breakfast, 7:20 - 8:00; Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 1027 Marquette Street

Madison Elementary**, Breakfast, 7:20 - 8:00; Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 116 E. Locust Street

Trinity Lutheran, Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 1122 W. Central Park

Wilson Elementary, Lunch, 11:30 - 12:30, 2002 N. Clark Street

Davenport Community Schools // Facebook

