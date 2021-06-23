Fort Madison man sentenced to 30 years on child pornography charges

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man from Fort Madison on Tuesday was sentenced to 360 months in prison, 30 years, on possession of child pornography charges.

Officials announced 57-year-old George Freeman Cary was sentenced on receiving and distributing child pornography charges as well as possessing child pornography.

Following his prison sentence, Cary will have to serve 20 years of supervised release, as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Cary was caught distributing child porn on the Kik messaging application and had previous convictions for indecent contact with a child, lascivious acts with a child and sexual abuse in the third degree according to a release.

Cary also had two prior convictions for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

This investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

