Advertisement

Fort Madison man sentenced to 30 years on child pornography charges

Officials announced 57-year-old George Freeman Cary was sentenced on receiving and distributing...
Officials announced 57-year-old George Freeman Cary was sentenced on receiving and distributing child pornography charges as well as possessing child pornography.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man from Fort Madison on Tuesday was sentenced to 360 months in prison, 30 years, on possession of child pornography charges.

Officials announced 57-year-old George Freeman Cary was sentenced on receiving and distributing child pornography charges as well as possessing child pornography.

Following his prison sentence, Cary will have to serve 20 years of supervised release, as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Cary was caught distributing child porn on the Kik messaging application and had previous convictions for indecent contact with a child, lascivious acts with a child and sexual abuse in the third degree according to a release.

Cary also had two prior convictions for failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

This investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmin Armaria Matthews, 26, of Moline.
Woman charged in Davenport crash that left man dead, two children injured
Police say the man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent incident that involved...
Village of Erie Police looking to identify person of interest
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
Zackary Michael Sherbeyn, 34, of Davenport.
Davenport man arrested following domestic incident on Gaines Street
bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, along with the Iowa Department of Education and the University of...
Iowa Dept. of Education, University of Iowa launch new pre-K - 12 mental health center
Clouds will be clearing out of the region this afternoon, providing us with some warm sunshine...
Your First Alert Forecast
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced support for child care providers across the...
State of Iowa announces additional support for child care providers
Due to emergency street repairs and closures, officials with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race...
Bix at 6 race route altered this year due to emergency street repairs