Advertisement

Hyvee Dietian Katie is making egg-white wraps

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie joins Paula in-studio to show her how to make an Egglife wrap. This wrap doesn’t have a normal flour tortilla, instead the wrap is an egg white. This makes the wrap much healthier for you, being made with cage-free eggs and no flour.

These wraps contain 5-6g of protein, less than 1g of carbs, less than 35 calories and 170mg of sodium or less per serving. These egg wraps aren’t just limited to being a substitute for flour tortillas, though. Enjoy the Egglife wraps as a pizza crust, on taco night, or build your own panini!

Select your base - pick your protein - fill up with fiber - choose your condiments!

Garden Fresh Asian Chicken Salad Wrap is what Katie made to show one of the many options you have with this egg-white wrap!

Hyvee // Learn more recipes

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmin Armaria Matthews, 26, of Moline.
Woman charged in Davenport crash that left man dead, two children injured
Police say the man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent incident that involved...
Village of Erie Police looking to identify person of interest
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
Zackary Michael Sherbeyn, 34, of Davenport.
Davenport man arrested following domestic incident on Gaines Street
bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf

Latest News

Hy-Vee has all the essentials for expecting mothers
From Bump to Babe! Dietitian Katie has all your essentials
Free breakfast and lunch is available for any student under 18
Davenport’s Meal Program available to any student under 18
Free breakfast and lunch is available for any student under 18
Davenport Community School Meals for all
The area of 7th Avenue at 35th Street will be closed for an installation of a new water main...
Portion of 7th Ave. in Rock Island to be closed for new water main, roadway repairs
Crazy Real Estate market in Quad Cities
Unprecedented housing market stuns Quad Cities realtors: “I’ve never seen anything like it”