Hyvee Dietian Katie is making egg-white wraps

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie joins Paula in-studio to show her how to make an Egglife wrap. This wrap doesn’t have a normal flour tortilla, instead the wrap is an egg white. This makes the wrap much healthier for you, being made with cage-free eggs and no flour.

These wraps contain 5-6g of protein, less than 1g of carbs, less than 35 calories and 170mg of sodium or less per serving. These egg wraps aren’t just limited to being a substitute for flour tortillas, though. Enjoy the Egglife wraps as a pizza crust, on taco night, or build your own panini!

Select your base - pick your protein - fill up with fiber - choose your condiments!

Garden Fresh Asian Chicken Salad Wrap is what Katie made to show one of the many options you have with this egg-white wrap!

Hyvee // Learn more recipes

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.