IDNR: Rock River closed due to low water levels, not contamination

The portion of the river impacted is between the Rockton Dam and the Wisconsin border.
Emergency crews place protective booms in the Rock River to catch any potential runoff from the...
Emergency crews place protective booms in the Rock River to catch any potential runoff from the Rockton chemical plant fire.(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announces Wednesday that a portion of the Rock River is closed off to recreational boat traffic.

Due to the Chemtool fire, and the ongoing efforts of emergency personnel, IDNR Conservation Police have determined that navigation of the Rock River is significantly dangerous to the public at this time.

IDNR representatives say the reason for the closure is due to low water levels and the emergency equipment needing to get in and out, not due to any contamination concerns.

Until further notice, the Rock River is now closed to recreational boat traffic from the Rockton Dam, in Winnebago County, upstream to the border of Wisconsin.

Illinois Conservation Police will be patrolling the area making sure the guidance is followed by boaters.

