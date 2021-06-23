IowaWORKS to hold Davenport drive-thru career fair June 30th, looking for employers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For employers in search of workers, as well as job seekers in the Quad Cities, IowaWORKS is scheduled to hold a drive-thru career fair next Wednesday, June 30th.

The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of IowaWORKS at 1801 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Potential employers can register for the event here.

Individuals with disabilities may request accommodations by emailing access@iwd.iowa.gov or calling 515-725-1118. Requests must be received three business days prior to event dates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.