Johnson County hoping to identify suspect following several vehicle burglaries in Tiffin

JOHNSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Johnson County need your help in identifying a wanted suspect.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say several vehicles were burglarized Wednesday morning on the northwest side of Tiffin. Deputies say the man pictured above was seen inside a vehicle and they would like to get help in identifying who it is.

“If any other residents of Tiffin have information that may be helpful to this investigation or you need to report similar activity, please contact us, 319-356-6020 or email aschuerer@johnsoncountyiowa.gov,” officials said in a Facebook post. “No information is too small to our investigators.”

Deputies are also reminding residents to lock their vehicles and keep valuables locked in your home if possible.

