Advertisement

Longtime Blackhawks television announcer Pat Foley will retire at the end of next season

Team currently searching for replacement for Foley.
Foley spent 39 years calling games for Chicago.
Foley spent 39 years calling games for Chicago.(Sports Logos)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 39 years in the booth, Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley says he will retire at the end of next season. The announce was made in a news release sent out Wednesday morning.

“Listening to the great Lloyd Pettit fostered a love for the Chicago Blackhawks and broadcasting at an early age. To follow in his footsteps and broadcast for the team for nearly 40 years is a dream come true for a Chicago native,” said Foley “Any kid who eats, sleeps and breathes sports, grows up wanting to play for their hometown team.

“Thankfully for me, I realized early on that my playing career wouldn’t last beyond intramurals and that broadcasting was the next best thing to staying around the game. I have had conversations with the Blackhawks about my future, and because I cannot guarantee that I would like to continue beyond the length of my contract that ends after next season, they must look ahead.

“I support and respect their plan to transition the broadcast booth and I’m thankful to the Wirtz family and the Blackhawks for this opportunity.”

The team is currently searching for Foley’s replacement.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmin Armaria Matthews, 26, of Moline.
Woman charged in Davenport crash that left man dead, two children injured
Police say the man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent incident that involved...
Village of Erie Police looking to identify person of interest
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
Zackary Michael Sherbeyn, 34, of Davenport.
Davenport man arrested following domestic incident on Gaines Street
bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf

Latest News

The area of 7th Avenue at 35th Street will be closed for an installation of a new water main...
Portion of 7th Ave. in Rock Island to be closed for new water main, roadway repairs
The Quad Cities International Airpot on Wednesday announced they have reached a pandemic-era...
Quad Cities International Airport welcomed nearly 43k passengers in May
A man has been arrested after police say he was driving around and taking mail from mailboxes...
Man arrested after police say he stole mail, checks, for personal gain in Bettendorf
Walmart is hiring up to 100 employees for order filler positions to support its Sterling...
Walmart hiring up to 100 for Sterling distribution center