Man arrested after police say he stole mail, checks, for personal gain in Bettendorf

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested after police say he was driving around and taking mail from mailboxes in Bettendorf.

Police say 31-year-old Joseph Thomas Lund, of Davenport, was arrested on Monday, June 21, on theft charges.

On Monday morning, two thefts were reported with the Bettendorf Police Department and police say both cases involved the theft of mail from mailboxes. Security video from the area showed a suspect vehicle which police say led to the location of Lund and his girlfriend.

Police say Lund admitted he is a meth user and admitted to police he had been taking mail from mailboxes for the purpose of finding financial articles (checks, cash money, etc.) for his own gain. Officials say he also admitted to making them payable to himself, or someone else, for personal financial gain.

Lund is also the suspect in a number of other similar thefts in the area according to police and an investigation is ongoing with additional charges possibly being filed.

Lund has two prior theft convictions in Iowa, one from January 2020 and the other from February 2020.

He is being charged with two counts of 3rd-degree theft and was released on his own recognizance.

