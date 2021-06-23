New group “Power of 100+ Women in the QCA” makes an impact

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Power of 100+ Women in the QCA is a new, non-profit group that has a mission to support our local communities with a larger impact--by uniting with other women---in a way that is stronger than individual contributions (of both time and money) can allow.

Founding members of the local chapter, Jen Boyd and Allison Artl, joined PSL in-studio. Watch the interview to learn more about the group, what they’ve accomplished, and some reasons why someone should consider joining. These 100+ women groups exist all over the country including in nearby communities like Iowa City, etc.

Individuals can become a member with $100 donation per quarter. Team memberships are possible, too, (up to 4 people) with a donation of $100 per quarter---but the team gets only ONE VOTE at meetings (see more below). The Facebook page is where all info for interested parties can be accessed.

TOP FIVE REASONS TO JOIN:

5: To Learn More About Available Community Resources and to Meet and Network with Women From All over the QCA

4: To Make a Big Impact with a Small Time Commitment, including Flexible Financial Commitment Options

3: Multiple Opportunities to Give Back to the Community Each Quarter, including Family Friendly Volunteer Opportunities

2: Ability to Nominate Fellow Community Members and Organizations that are Important to You

1: The Opportunity To Be a Part of Something Bigger than Yourself and to CHANGE LIVES

Power of 100+ Women in the QCA (FACEBOOK) / 100womenqca@gmail.com / INSTAGRAM

