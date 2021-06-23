Advertisement

New group “Power of 100+ Women in the QCA” makes an impact

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Power of 100+ Women in the QCA is a new, non-profit group that has a mission to support our local communities with a larger impact--by uniting with other women---in a way that is stronger than individual contributions (of both time and money) can allow.

Founding members of the local chapter, Jen Boyd and Allison Artl, joined PSL in-studio. Watch the interview to learn more about the group, what they’ve accomplished, and some reasons why someone should consider joining. These 100+ women groups exist all over the country including in nearby communities like Iowa City, etc.

Individuals can become a member with $100 donation per quarter. Team memberships are possible, too, (up to 4 people) with a donation of $100 per quarter---but the team gets only ONE VOTE at meetings (see more below). The Facebook page is where all info for interested parties can be accessed.

TOP FIVE REASONS TO JOIN:

5: To Learn More About Available Community Resources and to Meet and Network with Women From All over the QCA

4: To Make a Big Impact with a Small Time Commitment, including Flexible Financial Commitment Options

3: Multiple Opportunities to Give Back to the Community Each Quarter, including Family Friendly Volunteer Opportunities

2: Ability to Nominate Fellow Community Members and Organizations that are Important to You

1: The Opportunity To Be a Part of Something Bigger than Yourself and to CHANGE LIVES

Power of 100+ Women in the QCA (FACEBOOK) / 100womenqca@gmail.com / INSTAGRAM

The Power of 100+ Women of the QCA
The Power of 100+ Women of the QCA(none)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmin Armaria Matthews, 26, of Moline.
Woman charged in Davenport crash that left man dead, two children injured
Police say the man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent incident that involved...
Village of Erie Police looking to identify person of interest
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
Zackary Michael Sherbeyn, 34, of Davenport.
Davenport man arrested following domestic incident on Gaines Street
bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced support for child care providers across the...
State of Iowa announces additional support for child care providers
Due to emergency street repairs and closures, officials with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race...
Bix at 6 race route altered this year due to emergency street repairs
Hy-Vee has all the essentials for expecting mothers
From Bump to Babe! Dietitian Katie has all your essentials
Free breakfast and lunch is available for any student under 18
Davenport’s Meal Program available to any student under 18