Advertisement

Poll shows majority of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ job performance, handling of pandemic

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.(AP Photo/Olivia Sun)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s approval of Governor Kim Reynolds’ job performance has increased five percentage points since March.

According to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Reynolds’ job approval rating hit 51 percent in June, with 44 percent disapproving and five percent unsure.

The poll shows more Iowa adults approve of the way Reynolds is handling issues like the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, voting laws, criminal justice and schools and education.

In regard to her handling of the pandemic, some specifically pointed to the way she allowed Iowans to use their own judgement to make choices and kept the state open for business throughout the pandemic, but took action as cases spiked.

Seltzer & Co. of Des Moines conducted the poll of 807 Iowa adults from June 13-16. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Despite her rising approval rating, the poll shows that among likely Iowa voters in 2022, a majority think it’s time for someone other than Kim Reynolds to be governor. Only 46 percent responded that they would vote to reelect Reynolds, compared to 51 percent who responded it was time for someone else (three percent were unsure).

See the full poll results here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmin Armaria Matthews, 26, of Moline.
Woman charged in Davenport crash that left man dead, two children injured
Police say the man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent incident that involved...
Village of Erie Police looking to identify person of interest
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
Zackary Michael Sherbeyn, 34, of Davenport.
Davenport man arrested following domestic incident on Gaines Street
bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf

Latest News

The area of 7th Avenue at 35th Street will be closed for an installation of a new water main...
Portion of 7th Ave. in Rock Island to be closed for new water main, roadway repairs
The Quad Cities International Airpot on Wednesday announced they have reached a pandemic-era...
Quad Cities International Airport welcomed nearly 43k passengers in May
A man has been arrested after police say he was driving around and taking mail from mailboxes...
Man arrested after police say he stole mail, checks, for personal gain in Bettendorf
Walmart is hiring up to 100 employees for order filler positions to support its Sterling...
Walmart hiring up to 100 for Sterling distribution center
Foley spent 39 years calling games for Chicago.
Longtime Blackhawks television announcer Pat Foley will retire at the end of next season