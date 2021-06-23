Portion of 7th Ave. in Rock Island to be closed for new water main, roadway repairs

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A traffic alert for those who drive in Rock Island, city officials say starting Wednesday, a portion of 7th Avenue will be closed.

The area of 7th Avenue at 35th Street will be closed for an installation of a new water main and repair of the roadway according to city officials. The closure is necessary for the safety of the crews who are working on the repair as well as those in the area.

Pending weather, officials say the closure is expected to last a week and the area should be reopened to the public by July 1.

Delays can be expected if near the area, officials ask drivers to follow the posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks that are entering and leaving the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use 30th and 38th Streets and 5th Avenue.

