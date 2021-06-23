Advertisement

Quad Cities International Airport welcomed nearly 43k passengers in May

The Quad Cities International Airpot on Wednesday announced they have reached a pandemic-era...
The Quad Cities International Airpot on Wednesday announced they have reached a pandemic-era high with 42,881 travels during the month of May. Officials announced the number marks the highest number of travelers through the airport since February 2020. (File)(WSAZ)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airpot on Wednesday announced they have reached a pandemic-era high with 42,881 travels during the month of May. Officials announced the number marks the highest number of travelers through the airport since February 2020.

The 2021 year began with passenger numbers around the 23,000 mark, showing a “clear uptick” in demand as COVID-19 cases were decreasing.

“We’ve been saying for months that we believe there is pent-up travel demand and we’re seeing that come to fruition in yet another strong month of recovery,” Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E, executive director said in a release. “With restored service from the Quad Cities to Minneapolis through Delta, we expect this growth trend to continue and we are feeling energized by the return of passengers to our terminal.”

You can read more from the airport’s release below.

“Throughout the pandemic, Delta Air Lines blocked middle seats on airplanes, or reduced capacity, to promote social distancing. On May 1, Delta ended its blocked middle seat policy. The QC Airport experienced a noticeable difference in Delta performance as a result, with a 90% load factor. From April to May, Delta gained nearly 3,000 passengers. This is prior to the restoration of service to Minneapolis-St. Paul, which began June 6.

“Delta is nearly filling all of its planes out of MLI and experienced the largest month over month increase in passengers compared to the other airlines,” said Leischner. “With June marking the return of twice daily service to Minneapolis-St. Paul, we expect Delta will have another strong month. Delta’s presence at the QC Airport provides invaluable connections to global destinations and it’s encouraging to see people taking advantage of their network.”

Delta has not yet provided information on when service to Detroit might be restored. In general, the airline seems to be focusing its recovery strategy elsewhere. However, the strong interest in Delta service at the QC Airport supports efforts to bid for restored or new service.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasmin Armaria Matthews, 26, of Moline.
Woman charged in Davenport crash that left man dead, two children injured
Police say the man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent incident that involved...
Village of Erie Police looking to identify person of interest
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
Zackary Michael Sherbeyn, 34, of Davenport.
Davenport man arrested following domestic incident on Gaines Street
bettendorf
Police seek help after driver is seen taking mail in Bettendorf

Latest News

The area of 7th Avenue at 35th Street will be closed for an installation of a new water main...
Portion of 7th Ave. in Rock Island to be closed for new water main, roadway repairs
A man has been arrested after police say he was driving around and taking mail from mailboxes...
Man arrested after police say he stole mail, checks, for personal gain in Bettendorf
Walmart is hiring up to 100 employees for order filler positions to support its Sterling...
Walmart hiring up to 100 for Sterling distribution center
Foley spent 39 years calling games for Chicago.
Longtime Blackhawks television announcer Pat Foley will retire at the end of next season