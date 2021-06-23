Record-setting May for home sales in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The housing market continued to set records in Iowa during the month of May. According to the Iowa Association of Realtors, the average time a home was on the market was 41 days, which set a new record. The bulk of the sales were single-family detached homes that were selling in 39 days. Townhouses or condos were selling slightly slower at an average of 53 days on the market. It represents a 34-percent difference in time on the market compared to last year.

Home sales also rose by over 11-percent compared to May, 2020 while the median sales price rose 8.2-percent over the same time. The median sales price for May, 2021 came in at $199,000 compared to $184,000 in May of last year.

Another record has to do with the asking price. The percent of list price received was 99.6 percent. That means many homes are actually selling over the list price due to high demand for properties and lack of homes available in many price ranges.

