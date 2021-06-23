Advertisement

Rock Island Artists’ Market is back

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Brandy Vandewalle joins us from Skeleton Key Art and Antiques in lieu of the 2021 Rock Island Artists’ Market back this weekend! From 12-5pm in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, you will find pieces from artists around the Quad Cities to view & for sale.

At the Artists’ Market, you’re able to buy the art directly from the artist who created it, learn about their process, and connect with other art lovers. Brandy brought a few pieces as examples of what is going to be available at the market including reversible necklaces and a handmade wreath!

On Sunday June 27th, join the Rock Island Artists’ Market in the Skeleton Key Art and Antiques’ parking lot from 12-5pm. This event is also happening on August 29th at the same time and place, giving artists and art lovers another chance to attend and view the artwork.

Skeleton Key Art and Antiques // 520 18th St, Rock Island, IL 61201 // Facebook

