Rock Island County, QCA see record lows with COVID-19 cases

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time since March 13, 2020, Genesis Health System has zero COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized. Along with that, the Rock Island County Health Dept. announced they have no new COVID cases to report and no one is currently hospitalized with COVID in the county.

“It’s an exciting day, it’s been a long journey and we have countless staff and providers to thank for this,” Genesis Health System Director of Primary Care Beau Dexter said, “We’re excited and we’re still cautious wanting to continue to make it further with no positive patients.”

Even with a record low, healthcare providers know the fight against COVID isn’t over.

“COVID’s not 100% out and we’re still going to have positive patients come and so your provider, those convenient care clinics, we’re still here to support you,” Dexter said.

As healthcare enters the second half of 2021, the focus turns to flu season and COVID.

“A lot of focus for us right now around being prepared for Fall when it comes to testing,” Unity Point Clinics Director of Operations Tricia Fisher said.

“Masking did a lot of things outside of simply just protecting others from COVID, and so we are anticipating to see the increase in those numbers fall so we’re working to prepare for that, promoting the flu vaccination as well as the COVID vaccine to make sure we’re taking care of all of our patients in the community,” Dexter said.

