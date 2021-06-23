Advertisement

Several reports of residential, farm and vehicle burglaries reported in Henry County, Iowa

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Residents are being reminded to lock up their belongings after the sheriff’s office in Henry County received “several reports” of residential, farm and vehicle burglaries.

Officials say several reports have come in in recent weeks.

“Sheriff McNamee would like to remind citizens to make sure their residences, vehicles, and/or outbuildings are secure,” officials said in a release on Wednesday. “Any valuables should be left out of sight from visitors or onlookers.”

Officials ask that residents “be vigilant” in identifying and reporting any suspicious activity, people or vehicles to law enforcement.

