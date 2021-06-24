Advertisement

18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery

Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Wednesday after police say he threatened someone with a firearm and stole his vehicle in April.

Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

Davenport officers responded just after 2 a.m. April 17 to the 100 block of North Elmwood Avenue for an armed robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davis, then 17, assaulted the alleged victim, threatened him by displaying a firearm, and took his keys and vehicle.

Court record show he was released on his own recognizance, meaning he did not have to pay bond, Wednesday and will be under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Davis will be arraigned July 22.

