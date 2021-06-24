Advertisement

Atlanta man pleads not guilty in girlfriend’s shooting death in Davenport

Justin L. Wright, 32, of Atlanta, Georgia.
Justin L. Wright, 32, of Atlanta, Georgia.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Georgia man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Wilanna S. Bibbs.

Scott County Court records show Justin L. Wright, 32, of Atlanta, filed a written plea through his attorney, Derek Jones.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 9. A trial is tentatively set for July 19. According to court records, the trial could be rescheduled at the pretrial conference.

Davenport police responded at 1:25 P.M. May 10 to a home in the 1500 block of Calvin Street for a call for service regarding an open line 911 call.

Wright, according to an arrest affidavit, deliberately and with premeditation shot Bibbs.

Bibbs, of Durham, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for strong storms
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Latest News

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Davenport, Iowa
Davenport city leaders meet with Gov. Reynolds to address gun crime
Bishop Hill
Bishop Hill residents looking to get signatures for historic building maintenance
FIRST ALERT DAY 6 AM until Midnight Thursday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24th from 6 AM until Midnight for Severe Weather
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 30th.
IowaWORKS to hold Davenport drive-thru career fair June 30