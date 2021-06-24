Atlanta man pleads not guilty in girlfriend’s shooting death in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Georgia man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Wilanna S. Bibbs.

Scott County Court records show Justin L. Wright, 32, of Atlanta, filed a written plea through his attorney, Derek Jones.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 9. A trial is tentatively set for July 19. According to court records, the trial could be rescheduled at the pretrial conference.

Davenport police responded at 1:25 P.M. May 10 to a home in the 1500 block of Calvin Street for a call for service regarding an open line 911 call.

Wright, according to an arrest affidavit, deliberately and with premeditation shot Bibbs.

Bibbs, of Durham, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.