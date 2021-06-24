The best travel destinations with Kit Bernardi

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kit Bernardi of KitTravels.com joins us via Zoom to talk about some road trip travel spots this summer.

Starting in Illinois, the Four Seasons Hotel has recently been renovated. The hotel occupies the top floors of the Michigan Avenue skyscraper offering stunning views of the lake, Oak Street Beach, and Michigan Avenue.

Cave of the Mounds located in Wisconsin is a must destination for the sight-seers! Views you can’t see everyday around the Quad Cities, for sure.

Indiana Dunes National Park is a newer National Park with a lot of history. There are tours you can go on lead by an expert of the park!

If you have never been to South Dakota, you need to visit and see just how breathtaking the views are from any city! From historical monuments to the beautiful lakes, you can’t go wrong going anywhere in South Dakota.

Michigan has great views and weather, but have you been to Traverse City? Kit explains the things you’ll see and the views are great!

Mackinac Island is the last destination Kit talks about with a break from the ‘real world’. On this Island, everything is traveled to by foot or horse drawn carriages. It’s a good escape from the busyness of everyday life.

Kit Bernardi // KitTravels.com

