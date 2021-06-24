Bishop Hill residents looking to get signatures for historic building maintenance

BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) - Courtney Stone grew up not far from Bishop Hill, but after visiting the town of roughly 150 people as a kid, he knew he had to move there as an adult.

“Something stuck with me, an imprint,” Stone said, “There’s a timelessness about this town and there’s a speed that only is Bishop Hill speed and I think that appealed to me as a small-town kid growing up in Cambridge.”

Stone even lives in a landmark house.

“When I graduated and started my teaching career I bought this house which is the Erik Jansson residence, he was a leader of the colonies in the 1840s,” Stone said.

As the town celebrates its 175th birthday in 2021, Stone began to notice the condition of some of the town’s historic buildings from as far back as the 1840s.

“Over the past few years I’ve noticed the buildings falling into greater and greater disrepair and I thought ‘what could I do?’ just myself because it’s beyond just showing up and telling the state ‘hey, I have some paint or I have some wood, I can help repair the siding’ some of these buildings need millions of dollars in restoration,” Stone said.

Stone created a petition to try and help bring attention to the buildings by creating a petition and getting over 2,000 signatures in roughly a week, to get it in the hands of local and state politicians. You can find the petition here.

“My ultimate goal for the midterm is probably 10,000 signatures, I’m not sure there’s a magic number for politicians to go ‘you got 10,000, we’ll act’ but right now that’s what’s on the flyer,” Stone said.

Bishop Hill resident Kathy Johnson is hoping to see repairs done as well.

“Being here that many years I’ve seen a lot of improvements, but I must admit now I think they’re in some of the worst conditions they have been for a while,” Johnson said, “And I know there’s always a problem getting the money, but when it goes several years without getting anything or any improvements then it’s really adding up.”

The petition comes as Bishop Hill has done well so far in 2021 with tourism, and building conditions could deter others from visiting.

“We’re having a great year, COVID, we hopefully got that under control, people are showing up and they see the fence falling over and so that’s what’s really sad about it is when others are mentioning it then it’s obviously very seen, you can come to town and see we need some help,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Stone are both still enamored with the small town.

“I just love Bishop Hill, I love the history, and working in this building where it is hands-on, I worked for a potter when I was first here, now I weave, and I think that’s so important to preserve the history and show children and adults both how things were made years ago,” Johnson said, “As a kid, in school, I didn’t appreciate history but now I sure do and that’s what I like about it.”

“This town...is a crown jewel of the prairie,” Stone said.

