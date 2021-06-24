Advertisement

Blues Festival returns to Quad Cities; announces 2021 lineup

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The 2021 Blues Festival is returning to the Quad Cities and will be on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Friday and they will close at 11:30 p.m. Gates will open at 12 p.m. on Saturday and will close at 11:30 p.m.

Lineup & Stage times:

  • Friday:
    • 5 - 6:15 p.m. - John Primer
    • 6:45 - 7:45 p.m. - Jontavious Willis
    • 8:15 - 9:30 p.m. - Toronzo Cannon & Band
    • 10 - 11:30 p.m. - Southern Avenue
  • Saturday:
    • 2 - 3:15 p.m. - Stephen Hull Experience
    • 3:45 - 5 p.m. - Selwyn Birchwood
    • 5:30 - 6:45 p.m. - Melody Angel
    • 7:15 - 8:30 p.m. - Joanne Shaw Taylor
    • 9 - 10:30 p.m. - Eric Gales

Those interested in buying tickets can purchase them in advance at MVBS.org or at the gate on September 17 and 18th. Those 14 and younger will get in for free with an adult.

Ticket pricing:

  • Friday, Sept. 17: $15
    • Day of: $25
  • Saturday, Sept. 18: $25
    • Day of: $35
  • Friday & Saturday: $35

You can find more information at this link.

