Completing A Family Tree

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

From researching in libraries through obituaries, Deb Dolph and Shawn Lindsey Taylor discovered they were related. The two are cousins and share with Paula their story of finding out more and more generations of their family through research, far before online sites helped find loved ones.

Their family’s slogan is ‘It’s a Dolph thing’ and that explains the attitude towards finding new family members with this family! They are having their reunion this August with the theme Blended and will be wearing tie-dye shirts.

Their advice on how to find extended family or unknown family is to listen to your grandparents when they tell stories. They tell these stories so that one day we remember the information given! Also, obituaries can tell you a lot about family from a loved one that has passed.

