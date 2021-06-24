Advertisement

Davenport city leaders meet with Gov. Reynolds to address gun crime

Davenport, Iowa
Davenport, Iowa(KWQC)
By Spencer Maki
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city leaders met with Gov. Reynolds in Des Moines Tuesday after the city requested assistance to address violent crime.

“You’re heard me say publicly before. Anyone who uses a gun in commission a crime here in Davenport, we’re coming after you. Well now we’re coming after you with even more,” Mayor Mike Matson said.

Tuesday’s meeting with Gov. Reynolds included that Iowa Commissioner of Public Safety, Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski, and other staff.

Matson said he made the initial request for assistance several weeks ago and spoke with the governor prior to the in-person meeting.

“She has already given some. We have state patrol that have been working on our streets. Mostly the state highways. Also asked for some assistance in some investigative technical resources personnel and others,” Matson said.

The ultimate goal is to reduce violent crime in the city after the city reached an all-time high of gunfire incidents and non-fatal shootings in 2020.

The mayor also announced the creation of a Violent Crime Community Task Force, which includes city and police leaders, Davenport Schools, and other local groups working to identify community-based solutions to violence.

“I’m doing everything I can and so is our staff and our police department to get after people who commit violent crimes with guns especially in our city,” Mayor Matson said.

Gov. Reynolds was asked about the request for assistance in a press conference Wednesday morning. She said it was a really good meeting.

“Whether it’s technology, whether it’s more troopers on the ground, there’s a lot of different things that we’re working on. That we can actually just help supplement their team to address some of the uptick that they’re seeing,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said, “It’s a great partnership, it’s a great collaboration, and I will look forward to hopefully seeing some good results from it.”

Mayor Matson said he is also in contact with staff of Sen. Joni Ernst and Sen. Chuck Grassley in hopes of getting federal support.

There were 11 homicides in the city of Davenport in 2020. That is up from three in 2019. So far this year there have been six.

