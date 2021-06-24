Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman charged after her 2-year-old child suffered a perforated bowel and several rib fractures in July has pleaded guilty.

Scott County courts records show Taylor Rae Moss, 25, on June 16 filed a written plea to two counts of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and one count of neglect of a dependent person, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

The plea is open, meaning prosecutors can make any recommendation at sentencing. As a condition of her plea, she agreed to provide “complete and truthful testimony in any proceeding regarding the incidents alleged” and provide details as to the alleged actions of her co-defendant, Justin Perkins.

Moss, who is free on bond, will be sentenced on Aug. 5. On Tuesday, Judge Patrick McElyea deferred his decision to accept or reject the plea agreement until he reviews a presentence investigation report.

If the judge rejects the plea agreement, Moss can withdraw her guilty plea.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Police Department:

On July 12, police began an investigation involving an unresponsive 2-year-old boy at a local hospital.

The boy was diagnosed with a perforated bowel, and an abdomen x-ray showed the child had rib fractures of varying ages.

Due to the severity of the boy’s injury to his bowel, a 30-centimeter section of the bowel was removed. This type of injury is caused by high energy bursting forces or direct blows to the abdomen.

The boy was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, due to the severity of his injuries and was eventually discharged on Aug. 4.

Moss told police she was bathing the boy and believed he had inhaled some water. She said the boy began vomiting and then became motionless.

Moss admitted that she thought the boy was dying and, rather than call 911, she placed him in an ice bath to try to have him regain consciousness.

She said she eventually called 911 after she was directed by the mother of her boyfriend, Perkins.

Moss admitted she and Perkins had been the only caretakers for the boy since March 2020. She and Perkins said they did not know how the injuries occurred.

Due to the three different healing stages of rib fractures on the child, there would have been three different intentional assaults inflicted upon the child, causing multiple serious injuries within the period of four to six weeks, according to the affidavit.

In her written plea, Moss admitted that she “knowingly permitted the continuing abuse of this child by co-defendant” and that the child suffered bodily injury.

Perkins, 38, also of Davenport, was arrested in November. He is charged with child endangerment-multiple acts and willful injury causing serious injury.

Perkins, who is free on bond, has a pretrial conference July 9.

