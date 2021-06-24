Advertisement

Davenport woman pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run case

Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, a Class D felony. She also was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability and speeding.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in May has pleaded not guilty.

Michelle R. Fix, 53, filed a written plea June 3 through her attorney, Harold DeLange, Scott County Court records show.

On Wednesday, prosecutors filed formally filed one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Court records show she has a pretrial conference on Sept. 3.

According to an affidavit filed by Davenport police:

Officers were dispatched at 11:07 p.m. May 1 to a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the 900 block of West 2nd Street. Officers located Alfonso Reid Jr. lying in the roadway. He was unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that struck him never stopped and fled the scene, according to witnesses.

Reid was taken to Genesis Medical Center on East Rusholme Street and was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He died on May 8.

Police determined Fix was driving her black 2008 Chrysler 300 in the 900 block of West 2nd Street when she struck Reid, who was crossing West 2nd Street south to north. They also determined she was the lone occupant at the time of the crash.

An analysis of the crash dynamics indicated Fix was driving more than the posted speed limit of 30 mph, and her minimum speed was estimated at 38 to 43 mph.

The injuries suffered by Reid, the damage to the vehicle, and video obtained of the crash are consistent with that speed range. According to the affidavit, Fix also did not have proof of financial liability at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for strong storms
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Latest News

Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case
Davenport, Iowa
Davenport city leaders meet with Gov. Reynolds to address gun crime
Bishop Hill
Bishop Hill residents looking to get signatures for historic building maintenance
FIRST ALERT DAY 6 AM until Midnight Thursday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24th from 6 AM until Midnight for Severe Weather
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 30th.
IowaWORKS to hold Davenport drive-thru career fair June 30