Advertisement

Delta COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in US

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new COVID-19 variant, known as the ‘delta’ variant, is spreading rapidly in the US. The Scott County Health Department Medical Director says the variant is more contagious than the original strain.

The variant originated in India, causing widespread outbreaks and shutdowns in the country.

“The data is clear that the places having the worst trouble with the delta variant are the places with low vaccination rates,” says Louis Katz, Medical Director at the Scott County Health Department.

Katz predicts delta will be the dominant strain in the US in July. Current vaccines do protect against the strain, but Katz says if people continue to be hesitant about immunization, we may see restrictions return.

“That’s what they are doing in Israel. That’s what they are doing in the UK. They are backing off on reopening and relaxation efforts,” says Katz.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for strong storms
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

Handguns
Iowa weapon permit no longer required for handguns after July 1
Delta COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in the US
Delta COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in the US
Muscatine Police say, anyone who lights off, or allows fireworks to be lit off on their...
Muscatine Police cracking down on illegal fireworks usage
Taylor Rae Moss, 25, of Davenport, faces one count of child endangerment-multiple acts, after...
Davenport woman pleads guilty in child endangerment case