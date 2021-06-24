Delta COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in US

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new COVID-19 variant, known as the ‘delta’ variant, is spreading rapidly in the US. The Scott County Health Department Medical Director says the variant is more contagious than the original strain.

The variant originated in India, causing widespread outbreaks and shutdowns in the country.

“The data is clear that the places having the worst trouble with the delta variant are the places with low vaccination rates,” says Louis Katz, Medical Director at the Scott County Health Department.

Katz predicts delta will be the dominant strain in the US in July. Current vaccines do protect against the strain, but Katz says if people continue to be hesitant about immunization, we may see restrictions return.

“That’s what they are doing in Israel. That’s what they are doing in the UK. They are backing off on reopening and relaxation efforts,” says Katz.

