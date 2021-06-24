Advertisement

Fort Madison attempted murder suspect turns himself in to Lee County Sheriff’s Department

Garza, 34, was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened downtown in the 800 block of...
Garza, 34, was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened downtown in the 800 block of Avenue G. This happened on February 7, 2021.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Lee County Sheriff’s Department announced Roy Michael Garza Junior, 34, of Burlington, IA, turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 11:11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Garza had an outstanding warrant from the department for Attempt to Commit Murder in relation to a shots-fired incident in February on the 800 block of Avenue G in Fort Madison. While no injuries were reported, multiple businesses were damaged in the incident and shell casings were found in the area.

Police have previously arrested Tommy Dwayne Ross and Darius Lee Porter in connection with this case. Garza is being held at the Lee County Correctional Center on a $200,000 bond.

