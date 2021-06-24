Galesburg officers awarded Blue Max award after recovering stolen vehicle, seizing guns

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Two officers in Galesburg were recognized by their supervisor after they recovered a stolen vehicle and guns that were found inside of it.

On June 18, officials with the police department say Officer Carpenter and Officer Ruggles recovered the car and the suspects were apprehended without incident.

“Officer Ruggles and Officer Carpenter were both awarded a “Blue Max” award by their supervisor (Lt. Anderson) for a job well done,” police said in a Facebook post.

The police department recently implemented the Blue Max Award program to recognize officers for a job well done, encouraging excellence within the police department.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.