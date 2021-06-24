Advertisement

Galesburg officers awarded Blue Max award after recovering stolen vehicle, seizing guns

Two officers in Galesburg were recognized by their supervisor after they recovered a stolen...
Two officers in Galesburg were recognized by their supervisor after they recovered a stolen vehicle and guns that were found inside of it. On June 18, officials with the police department say Officer Carpenter and Officer Ruggles recovered the car and the suspects were apprehended without incident.(galesburg pd)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Two officers in Galesburg were recognized by their supervisor after they recovered a stolen vehicle and guns that were found inside of it.

On June 18, officials with the police department say Officer Carpenter and Officer Ruggles recovered the car and the suspects were apprehended without incident.

“Officer Ruggles and Officer Carpenter were both awarded a “Blue Max” award by their supervisor (Lt. Anderson) for a job well done,” police said in a Facebook post.

The police department recently implemented the Blue Max Award program to recognize officers for a job well done, encouraging excellence within the police department.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for severe weather
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
A man has been arrested after police say he was driving around and taking mail from mailboxes...
Man arrested after police say he stole mail, checks, for personal gain in Bettendorf
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery

Latest News

Due to emergency street repairs and closures, officials with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race...
Bix at 6 race route altered this year due to emergency street repairs
A Missouri man has been arrested on child pornography charges. Officials say on June 16,...
Officials: Missouri man arrested on child porn charges; extorted Muscatine teens
Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Friday and they will close at 11:30 p.m. Gates will open at 12...
Blues Festival returns to Quad Cities; announces 2021 lineup
FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for severe weather