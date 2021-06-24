Advertisement

How to make a Patriotic Grazing Board

It’s “star-ed,” spangled and spectacular.....and surprisingly easy to create
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula Sands Live is excited to welcome a Cedar Rapids lifestyle influencer and blogger, Megan Ruffles, as an in-studio guest. She had been included as a Zoom expert on the show a few times in 2020 when she shared unique table scaping ideas, how to incorporate heirlooms into contemporary style, Halloween party decor and spooky party food inspiration, and a charcuterie guide to make grazing boards for any holiday crowd. Today’s two segments will highlight easy patriotic or Americana-themed DIY decor and food spreads for any upcoming summer season party or picnic---especially perfect for Independence Day or Labor Day weekend.

In this second segment, Ruffles gets to dabble with one of her FAVORITE HOSTING HACKS. She loves charcuterie or grazing boards. Her husband even handcrafts the mini boards in various wood tones available at her website. Watch the segment to appreciate all the different summer food ideas (pigs in a blanket, watermelon cut like stars, meats, cheeses, olives, macaroons, fruits, veggies, etc.). These boards offer endless possibilities and myriad ways for display that can further the theme of the gathering. Remember to use cute little flags, star-shaped cookie cutters or punch holes, or other types of embellishments that create layers across tables to capture friendly and festive interest. In the earlier segment, Ruffles shows off three different types of patriotic place settings for inspiration.

Megan Ruffles considers herself “The Chic(ish) Chic” which is her lifestyle brand that helps people everywhere find and create their own idea of being chic with daily shortcuts and tips (while keeping it casual and inexpensive).

Megan Ruffles considers herself "The Chic(ish) Chic" which is her lifestyle brand.

