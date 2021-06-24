Iowa governor sends state troopers to the Southern border

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Officers with the Iowa State Patrol will be deployed to the U.S. Southern border to aid law enforcement and border security efforts. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the deployment Thursday saying it’s in response to a request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

On June 10, 2021, Texas Governor Abbott and Arizona Governor Ducey formally requested law enforcement support from all 50 states. This request was made through Iowa’s existing EMAC, a national interstate mutual aid agreement that enables states to share resources during a disaster.

“The rise in drugs, human trafficking, and violent crime has become unsustainable. Iowa has no choice but to act, and it’s why I am honoring Texas’ Emergency Management Assistance Compact following assurances from the Iowa Department of Public Safety that it will not compromise our ability to provide all necessary public safety services to Iowans,” said Reynolds in a statement released by her office.

The statement goes on to say that Iowa law enforcement officials are recovering drugs, illegal narcotics, and weapons being smuggled across the nation’s southern border by drug cartels.

The Iowa National Guard is also conducting a mission with 24 soldiers from the Unit 2/34 IBCT to assist law enforcement agencies at the southern border, per an October 2020 request from the federal government under Title 10 active duty mobilization orders.

The state of Iowa joins Florida, Nebraska, and Idaho, in sending law enforcement to the southern border to assist Texas and Arizona.

