Iowa weapon permit no longer required for handguns after July 1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Weapon permits are no longer required to purchase or carry a handgun in the state of Iowa beginning July 1.

Gov. Reynolds signed the law in April and said she believes it protects the rights of law abiding citizens. Democrats in the state say it will create more gun buying loopholes

Previously, residents were required to obtain a permit through their Sheriff’s Department but with the change, background checks are left up to the responsibility of gun stores.

“There’s pros and cons either way no matter how you look at it. Just personal preference at this point,” Jeanelle Westrom, owner of Davenport Guns said, “Right now everybody has a card. We type the information on the card and put it in the computer and we put it on the paperwork and file it away.”

In the background check process, firearm stores collect the necessary information and submit it to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System where it comes back approve, delay, or denied.

Leaving this process up to gun stores can slow things down, but the option to obtain a permit from the Sheriff will still exist.

“That’ll speed things up for you. It’ll make our lives easier. It’s up to the individual whether they want to spend the time and the money to do that or not because it’s going to be $55 for five years,” Westrom said.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said his department recommends Iowans still obtain a weapons permit. He said it allows you to easily prove you are legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm and it allows you to show proof in over concealed carry states that allow Iowa reciprocity.

Several other states already allow people to carry handguns without a license. The governor of Texas signed a similar bill earlier this month.

