Islamic Center of the Quad Cities opens free food pantry

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities says they’ve distributed 96,770 pounds of food in their drive-thru giveaways to date, and they want to make it something more consistent by creating a food pantry.(KWQC Montse Ricossa)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Nearly 3,000 families have been helped this year by the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities through their monthly drive-thru giveaways. Now, they’re working with ICNA (Islamic Center of North America) and have opened a food pantry.

The ICQC started hosting monthly free food giveaways in March of 2020 when the pandemic first hit. Organizers say they’ve distributed 96,770 pounds of food in their drive-thru giveaways to date, and they want to make it something more consistent by creating a food pantry. Tauseef Ahmed, PR Director for the ICQC says as part of their faith, “it’s very important for us to engage in those efforts to provide for people who have relied on this program. We’re excited to see this become a reality and sustain this on an ongoing basis.”

Ahmed says as a Muslim, he and his community believe “serving is important. You don’t want to have your neighbor go hungry” and they strive to help others throughout the entire year.

Everyone is welcome to the food pantry, which is located at 1531 47th Avenue in Moline. It’s open from 10 a.m. to noon, groceries and non-perishable foods are available to all.

Organizers say donations are not expected but are always appreciated.

