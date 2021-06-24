John Deere Classic will celebrate 50 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The event that put the Quad Cities on the PGA map is back and celebrating 50 years this year. With the tournament being cancelled last year, this year is full of excitement and activities.

Ashley Hansen, Director of Communications & Special Events joins Paula to explain the new and exciting additives this year at the Classic.

JDC is having on-course activities with John Deere, featuring a 50th anniversary book that has had years in the making, Whiteys custom JDC flavor available in-stores and on the course, and Cookies & Dreams custom cookies. John Deere is re-activating their Mini-Excavator PING putter experience on course again this year. John Deere has promised to donate $50 to Birdies for Charity for every putt made during the Classic as well.

New information about tickets this year and what is different:

- Digital tickets

- No gate sales

- New parking lots

- Ticket options

John Deere Classic // 3100 Heather Knoll, Silvis, IL 61282 // Facebook

