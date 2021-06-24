Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News...
Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that “we have a deal,” signaling a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan that would achieve his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle.

Biden made a surprise appearance in front of the cameras with members of the group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, after an agreement was reached Thursday. Details of the deal were scarce to start, but the pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

The president said not everyone got what they wanted and that other White House priorities would be done separately in a congressional budget process known as reconciliation.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers to get their thoughts on the developments.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for strong storms
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
A man has been arrested after police say he was driving around and taking mail from mailboxes...
Man arrested after police say he stole mail, checks, for personal gain in Bettendorf
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery

Latest News

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency...
Poll shows majority of Iowans approve of Gov. Reynolds’ job performance, handling of pandemic
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
FILE-Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session...
Reynolds signs bills limiting voting, ‘divisive’ teaching
President Biden calls on all Americans to honor the fallen by defending democracy this Memorial...
Americans commemorate Memorial Day
Iowa's attorney general recommended the changes.
Iowa governor signs bills into law to help sexual assault victims