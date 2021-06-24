Advertisement

Let him eat cake! World’s oldest male gorilla turns 60

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - The oldest living male gorilla in the world just added another candle to his birthday cake.

Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday, which is an accomplishment since gorillas are seen as geriatric after turning 40.

Ozzie has more than 20 descendants including great-grandchildren, some of whom also live at Zoo Atlanta.

Western lowland gorillas are considered endangered, so Zoo Atlanta officials say Ozzie’s offspring are a major contribution to the future of the species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for severe weather
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
A man has been arrested after police say he was driving around and taking mail from mailboxes...
Man arrested after police say he stole mail, checks, for personal gain in Bettendorf
Zackary Michael Sherbeyn, 34, of Davenport.
Davenport man arrested following domestic incident on Gaines Street
Crazy Real Estate market in Quad Cities
Unprecedented housing market stuns Quad Cities realtors: “I’ve never seen anything like it”

Latest News

A Missouri man has been arrested on child pornography charges. Officials say on June 16,...
Officials: Missouri man arrested on child porn charges; extorted Muscatine teens
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
FILE - A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021.
US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals
In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
US plans to evacuate thousands of Afghans who helped US
In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies