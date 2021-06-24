Advertisement

Muscatine Police cracking down on illegal fireworks usage

Muscatine Police say, anyone who lights off, or allows fireworks to be lit off on their property, may be held responsible and issued a citation for violating the city's policy.(KY3)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials in Muscatine say fines will begin being issued if fireworks continue to be used outside of their legal windows.

In a release, the City of Muscatine says they are taking a “no tolerance” approach and will no longer issue warnings to those who light off fireworks on July 3rd and 4th between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The city says being caught illegally lighting off consumer fireworks can carry a fine of no less than $250 per violation, and anyone who allows the fireworks to be lit off illegally can also bear responsibility.

Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said, “Over the last couple of years we gave numerous warnings to people that violated the City ordinance,” and stated that moving forward the department would crackdown by issuing citations to violators of the city’s policy.

