Officials: Missouri man arrested on child porn charges; extorted Muscatine teens

(KWQC) - A Missouri man has been arrested on child pornography charges. Officials say on June 16, 44-year-old Chad Alan Craghead, of Fulton, Missouri, was arrested after he posed as a teen boy online to obtain nude images from a teen in Muscatine.

Craghead, who officials say is a teacher and coach, was able to get nude images of a 16-year-old from Muscatine and after obtaining the images, officials say he created a second fake identity and “demanded additional nude images” from the 16-year-old. Officials say Craghead threatened to disseminate the images of her to her family and friends if she did not comply.

According to officials, Craghead extorted her over the course of several months.

The 16-year-old victim’s cousin, also 16, tried to help and as a result, officials say Craghead extorted the second victim, the cousin, into sending sexually explicit videos of herself.

The FBI assisted the Muscatine Police Department in the investigation and through several Snapchat accounts associated with Craghead, located a number of other minors across the country according to officials. Some of the victims according to officials were as young as 13.

Craghead is being charged with two counts of production of child pornography, two counts of interstate communications with intent to extort and one count of cyberstalking. If convicted, Craghead faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.