Advertisement

Officials: Missouri man arrested on child porn charges; extorted Muscatine teens

A Missouri man has been arrested on child pornography charges. Officials say on June 16,...
A Missouri man has been arrested on child pornography charges. Officials say on June 16, 44-year-old Chad Alan Craghead, of Fulton, Missouri, was arrested after he posed as a teen boy online to obtain nude images from a teen in Muscatine.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - A Missouri man has been arrested on child pornography charges. Officials say on June 16, 44-year-old Chad Alan Craghead, of Fulton, Missouri, was arrested after he posed as a teen boy online to obtain nude images from a teen in Muscatine.

Craghead, who officials say is a teacher and coach, was able to get nude images of a 16-year-old from Muscatine and after obtaining the images, officials say he created a second fake identity and “demanded additional nude images” from the 16-year-old. Officials say Craghead threatened to disseminate the images of her to her family and friends if she did not comply.

According to officials, Craghead extorted her over the course of several months.

The 16-year-old victim’s cousin, also 16, tried to help and as a result, officials say Craghead extorted the second victim, the cousin, into sending sexually explicit videos of herself.

The FBI assisted the Muscatine Police Department in the investigation and through several Snapchat accounts associated with Craghead, located a number of other minors across the country according to officials. Some of the victims according to officials were as young as 13.

Craghead is being charged with two counts of production of child pornography, two counts of interstate communications with intent to extort and one count of cyberstalking. If convicted, Craghead faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for severe weather
Police investigate overnight shooting in Davenport
David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
A man has been arrested after police say he was driving around and taking mail from mailboxes...
Man arrested after police say he stole mail, checks, for personal gain in Bettendorf
Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery

Latest News

Due to emergency street repairs and closures, officials with the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race...
Bix at 6 race route altered this year due to emergency street repairs
Two officers in Galesburg were recognized by their supervisor after they recovered a stolen...
Galesburg officers awarded Blue Max award after recovering stolen vehicle, seizing guns
Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Friday and they will close at 11:30 p.m. Gates will open at 12...
Blues Festival returns to Quad Cities; announces 2021 lineup
FAD Thurs AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24 until Midnight for severe weather