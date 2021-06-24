Patriotic Table Setting Ideas that will WOW July 4th guests

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula Sands Live is excited to welcome a Cedar Rapids lifestyle influencer and blogger, Megan Ruffles, as an in-studio guest. She had been included as a Zoom expert on the show a few times in 2020 when she shared unique table scaping ideas, how to incorporate heirlooms into contemporary style, Halloween party decor and spooky party food inspiration, and a charcuterie guide to make grazing boards for any holiday crowd. Today’s two segments will highlight easy, patriotic or Americana-themed DIY decor and food spreads for any upcoming summer season party or picnic---especially perfect for Independence Day or Labor Day weekend.

In this segment, Ruffles shows off three different types of patriotic place settings for inspiration. She is a huge fan of shopping your own linen closet, consider using heirlooms in storage, or shopping at a “dollar store”! Remember to use cute little flags, star-shaped cookie cutters or punch holes, or other types of embellishments that create layers of red, white, & blue color across tables to capture friendly and festive interest. The blogger elaborates on a lot of little details to consider such as the color of flatware. She really likes gold tone metal to go along with ‘Ole Glory colors. In the later segment, Megan teaches how to create a holiday grazing or charcuterie board.

Megan Ruffles considers herself “The Chic(ish) Chic” which is her lifestyle brand that helps people everywhere find and create their own idea of being chic with daily shortcuts and tips (while keeping it casual and inexpensive).

> Follow The Chic(ish) Chick on her BLOG & SOCIALs : TikTok Instagram Pinterest Facebook The Chic(ish) Chick Blog The Chic(ish) Market

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.