Advertisement

Police Investigating Overnight Shooting in Davenport

Authorities say a gunshot victim arrived at Genesis East shortly before 10pm
(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Authorities say an investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night in Davenport. Police say they were informed of the incident after a gunshot victim arrived at Genesis East Hospital at 9:56PM. A unit then immediately responded to the area of 1900 Bridge Ave. where they say the incident occurred. Witnesses say an altercation occurred shortly before the shooting. Police say the victim is currently in stable condition and is facing non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is currently underway.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport
Man free on bond in sex abuse case facing new sexual exploitation charges
FIRST ALERT DAY 6 AM until Midnight Thursday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24th from 6 AM until Midnight for Severe Weather
A man has been arrested after police say he was driving around and taking mail from mailboxes...
Man arrested after police say he stole mail, checks, for personal gain in Bettendorf
Zackary Michael Sherbeyn, 34, of Davenport.
Davenport man arrested following domestic incident on Gaines Street
Crazy Real Estate market in Quad Cities
Unprecedented housing market stuns Quad Cities realtors: “I’ve never seen anything like it”

Latest News

Deshawn Lamont Davis, 18, of Davenport.
18-year-old charged in Davenport armed robbery
Davenport, Iowa
Davenport city leaders meet with Gov. Reynolds to address gun crime
Bishop Hill
Bishop Hill residents looking to get signatures for historic building maintenance
FIRST ALERT DAY 6 AM until Midnight Thursday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday June 24th from 6 AM until Midnight for Severe Weather