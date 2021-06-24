Police Investigating Overnight Shooting in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Authorities say an investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night in Davenport. Police say they were informed of the incident after a gunshot victim arrived at Genesis East Hospital at 9:56PM. A unit then immediately responded to the area of 1900 Bridge Ave. where they say the incident occurred. Witnesses say an altercation occurred shortly before the shooting. Police say the victim is currently in stable condition and is facing non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is currently underway.

