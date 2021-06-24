Quad City Storm logo recognized by Sports Illustrated

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm were recognized by Sports Illustrated for having one of the top ten logos outside of the NHL. The logo was designed by graphic artist Chris Kretz, who also designed the Beloit Snappers logo.

“It was thrilling. It was great to be acknowledged like that. It’s a lot of fun and humbling to say the least” said Kretz.

“I’ve always thought that we had one of the coolest logos in hockey period, but I think anybody who works for a hockey team kind of thinks that about their logo so this was the validation I needed and I tell my friends now we really have one of the coolest logos” said Quad City Storm President Brian Rothenberger.

The Storm will play their 2021-2022 season opener at home on October 15th, the team’s first game since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

